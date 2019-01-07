NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez to Stewart-Haas Racing

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 03: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #19 Coca-Cola Toyota, talks to crew members during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Suarez will drive the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019. SHR announced Suarez’s hiring Monday. After being released from Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota at the end of the 2018 season in favor of Martin Truex Jr., Suarez replaces Kurt Busch in the No. 41.

“This is the best birthday present I could ask for,” Suarez, who turned 27 on Monday, said. “We’ve all seen how competitive Stewart-Haas Racing is; all of their drivers won last year and all of them advanced deep into the playoffs. This is the opportunity every driver wants, and now I have it. I want to deliver for this team, our partners in Haas Automation, ARRIS and Ford and, ultimately, for me. We have everything we need to be successful.”

Arris International, Suarez’s primary sponsor at JGR, and Haas Automation, a company owned by SHR co-owner Gene Haas, will be Suarez’s primary sponsors on the No. 41.

“We’re in racing to win and we believe Daniel Suarez can win in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Haas said. “Haas Automation is a global brand and our success is directly attributable to how we’ve leveraged the Haas name in racing. We use motorsports to showcase our latest technology and to attract the best talent in engineering and design. Daniel allows Haas Automation to strengthen its ties to the Mexican community by racing the No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang.”

The 2019 season will be Suarez’s third in the Cup Series. He was promoted by JGR from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the No. 19 in the Cup Series just before the start of the 2017 season to replace the retiring Carl Edwards. Suarez was fresh off winning the 2016 Xfinity Series championship.

“In each series Daniel has raced in, he’s advanced quickly from rookie to race winner,” Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said. “In four years, he went from the K&N Series to the NASCAR Cup Series. In between, he won an Xfinity Series championship, and he did it all while learning a new language and a new culture. He’s dedicated, he’s talented, and we’re proud to have him as a key part of our race team.”

In his 72 Cup Series starts, to date, Suarez has four top-five finishes and 21 top-10s. His best career finish, so far, was a second at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., last year. In his 84 Xfinity Series starts between 2014 and 2018, Suarez’s stats include three wins, 33 top-fives and 55 top-10 finishes.

