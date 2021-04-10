NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez’s crew chief ejected after ballast found

By AMANDA VINCENT

Travis Mack, crew chief for Daniel Suarez on the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been ejected from Martinsville (Va.) Speedwy ahead of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. The race is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. ET start Saturday, but rain in the weather forecast threatens that plan.

Mack’s penalty is a result of ballast discovered in the jackpost of the car during pre-race inspection. Suarez will have to drop to the back for the start of the race. His official starting position is 11th. Driver and team also were docked 10 points. No further penalties are expected.

Jose Blasco-Figueroa will be Suarez’s crew chief at Martinsville. He also filled in for Mack at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21 as Mack served a suspension for two loose or missing lug nuts in the previous race at Phoenix Raceway.

