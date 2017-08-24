NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez’s crew chief fined for lug-nut issue at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to three crew chiefs — one in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and two in the Camping World Truck Series — for lug-nut issues after races at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, detailed on the sanctioning body’s weekly penalty report, released Wednesday.

In the Cup Series, Scott Graves was fined $10,000 because at least one lug nut was loose or missing on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Daniel Suarez after the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol on Aug. 19.

Kevin Manion, crew chief on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota team of Harrison Burton, and Richard Mason, crew chief of the No. 83 Copp Motorsports Chevrolet of J.J. Yeley, were each fined $2,500 because their trucks had at least one lug nut missing or loose after the UNOH 200 Truck Series race at Bristol on Aug. 16.

