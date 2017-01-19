NASCAR Cup: Darlington Raceway celebrates late 1980s

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2017 Bojangles’ Southern 500, scheduled for Sept. 3 at Darlington (S.C.) will be the third-consecutive installment of the historic race with a throwback theme. The track recently announced that the era that will be celebrated in 2017 will be 1985-1989.

“The track will be celebrating the 1985-’89 time period of the sport during our throwback weekend in 2017,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “As we enter the third year of our throwback campaign, we’ll be focusing on drivers, personalities and moments that were compelling in that time frame, such as the emergence of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Bill Elliott winning the first Winston Million and the growth of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (then known as the Busch Grand National Series). It will be an exciting era for the track and industry to celebrate.”

The graphic design of the 2017 Southern 500 race ticket also will remind fans of late-1980s NASCAR, as it will feature 1987 Southern 500 winner Earnhardt, alongside 2016 race winner Martin Truex Jr.

“We’ve enjoyed producing the commemorative tickets for our fans every year of the throwback program,” Tharp said. “It’s important that our fans who attend the Darlington Raceway NASCAR weekend walk away with a special keepsake that recognizes our rich history and honors the stars of our sport.”

The Xfinity Series also will be a part of the throwback weekend, running a companion race on Sept. 2 . Teams and drivers get into the throwback theme with special retro paint schemes, team uniforms and driver firesuits.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)