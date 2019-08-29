NASCAR Cup: Darlington Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season is winding down, as Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway is the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the Southern 500. Jimmie Johnson, one of the drivers vying for the final positions in the 16-driver playoffs on points, is a three-time winner at Darlington, with his most recent win at the track coming in 2012.
Thirty-nine drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET Friday. The race is slated for an approximate 6 p.m. green flag Sunday. Both qualifying and the race will air live on the NBC Sports Network.
Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:
