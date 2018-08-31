NASCAR Cup: Darlington Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a weekend off, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads back in time for throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Racing, culminating in Sunday’s running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500. It’s the penultimate race of the 2018 regular season.

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the Southern 500, but he’s winless, so far, in 2018. With 13 drivers already having playoff berths clinched by wins or points, Hamlin is one of four drivers in position to clinch a spot on points at Darlington. He needs to score eight points in Sunday’s race. If the Southern 500 produces a new winner, though, he’ll clinch regardless of his result.

Qualifying for the Souther 500 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Saturday and may be seen on the NBC Sports Network. The race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday and will be shown on NBC.

Below, is the entry list for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: