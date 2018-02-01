NASCAR Cup: Darlington Raceway grandstands get makeover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway announced on Wednesday improvements to its seating in several locations around the track as part of a $7 million capital improvement project called “A Better Darlington. . . The Tradition Continues.” A press release from the facility indicated that work would begin immediately, ahead of the Sept. 1-2 NASCAR race weekend that will culminate in the running of the Southern 500.

“Darlington Raceway and its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, are committed to providing a best in class guest experience for our fans when they attend our NASCAR events,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “This investment in our facility further achieves that goal and solidifies our place as the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

Seating will be improved in the track’s Tyler, Wallace and Colvin grandstands and multiple crossover gates will be installed along the frontstretch. Other additions will include a Wall of Honor at the bottom of the Wallace and Colvin grandstands as a tribute to former Darlington race winners. All grandstands will be smoke-free.

The pitch of the Tyler Tower grandstands will be changed to improve sight lines and metal seats will be replaced with stadium-style chair-back seats with cup holders. In the Wallace grandstands on the frontstretch, metal seats will be replaced with bench-style seating with backs. New bench seating in the Colvin grandstands will be wider and more comfortable. Also, concession and restroom areas in the Colvin grandstand area will be remodeled.

“Darlington Raceway is one of South Carolina’s premier historical landmarks that has attracted millions of people over the last seven decades,” South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “This capital improvement project is much deserved and will spur economic growth in Darlington County and the Pee Dee. I am confident that once renovations are complete, Darlington Raceway will be considered the most exceptional sporting event venue that is far ‘Too Tough to Tame.’”

