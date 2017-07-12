NASCAR Cup: Darrell and Michael Waltrip’s mother passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Margaret Waltrip, the mother of retired NASCAR drivers and NASCAR on FOX personalities Darrell and Michael Waltrip, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 90.

The family released the following statement via several social media outlets:

“This morning our mom passed away. She laid peacefully in her bed with family by her side. Momma loved her bed and her house. It was just where she wanted to be. The love Mom was surrounded with was incredible. Not just that of the fame but from her nurses, sitters and the wonderful ladies from Hospice. There are so many kind people in this world. I’m thankful for all of them.

“Our family was blessed to be able to be with mom in the past couple of days. We were all able to tell her we love her, and she would smile and mouth, ‘Love you, too.’ Knowing we were saying goodbye and Mom knowing we were there by her side made her passing as comfortable as possible.

“Thank you all for your prayers. When details of the memorial are finalized, we will make them public.”

Margaret Waltrip lived with atrial fibrillation and suffered a stroke several years ago that left her partially paralyzed. She eventually was confined to a wheelchair and was under 24-hour care in the final years of her life.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)