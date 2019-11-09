NASCAR Cup: Darrell Wallace Jr. fined after admitting to intentional spin

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 09: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 9, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has fined Darrell Wallace Jr. $50,000 and docked him 50 driver points after Wallace admitted to spinning to intentionally bring out a caution during the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Nov. 3.

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.’s post-practice comments on Friday, November 8, concerning an on-track incident which occurred at the Texas Motor Speedway,” Richard Petty Motorsports Director of Competition Philippe Lopez said. “We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events, and we do not need to make the task more challenging. Wallace will not appeal the penalty and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend’s event at the ISM Raceway.”

NASCAR announced Wallace’s penalties Saturday at ISM Raceway, ahead of Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500, the penultimate race of the 2019 season. A penalty for Wallace was not listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty report earlier in the week. Then, the sanctioning body took the stance of not trying to determine intent. Wallace admitted Friday that his Texas spin was intentional.

“I learned from (Team Penske drivers) Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano),” Wallace said.

Wallace suffered a flat tire on lap 242, in the middle of a cycle of green-flag pit stops. His spin brought out a caution during that cycle, resulting in several drivers who had already pitted under green-flag conditions getting caught a lap down. Kyle Larson was among the drivers who already had pitted under green, giving up a top-five position in the running order. Larson, a playoff driver, finished outside the top-10, and after the race, accused Wallace of spinning intentionally to get a caution.

“Well that was very obvious,” Larson said. “The 43 (Wallace) was spinning on purpose. I mean, he turned right and then left to spin out. So when it’s blatant, that obvious, I think it’s pretty easy for them to notice it and make a call on it.”

Wallace became the second driver in as many races to be publicly accused of spinning intentionally to get a caution. After the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway race the previous weekend, retired NASCAR driver and NBC broadcaster Dale Jarrett accused reigning series champion and playoff driver Joey Logano of spinning intentionally to bring out a caution.

Logano never admitted a guilt and was not penalized.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced fines to three Cup Series crew chiefs for loose or missing lug nuts after the Texas race. Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin; Mark Hillman, crew chief on the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team that had Parker Kligerman as driver at TMS; and Luke Lambert, crew chief on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team of Daniel Hemric, each were fined $10,000.

NASCAR also announced the indefinite suspension of Michael Barraclough for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

