NASCAR Cup: Darrell Wallace Jr. gets new crew chief

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 09: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 9, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derek Stamets will be the crew chief for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, RPM announced Wednesday. He replaces Drew Blickensderfer, who has moved to Front Row Motorsports.

Stamets has been a lead engineer with RPM since 2012.

“Derek was a logical decision for us to move up,” Richard Petty Motorsports Director of Competition Philippe Lopez said. “He spent the full season with Bubba and our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 program last year and has been with our organization for seven seasons. We want to keep the chemistry that Derek and Bubba built together while continuing the experience we built with Chevrolet and Richard Childress Racing. We are confident in Derek’s leadership of the No. 43 team.”

The 2019 season will be Wallace’s second full season of competition as a Cup Series driver and with Richard Petty Motorsports. He finished 28th in the series standings last year.

“Derek has a lot of knowledge of our program,” Wallace said. “He’s not having to learn a new program, and I’m not having to learn a new personality. I’m comfortable working with Derek, and this makes the most sense for improvement. Derek was working as our lead engineer, and I think he’s eager to make more of the decisions and put his footprint on our race team.”

