NASCAR Cup: Darrell Wallace Jr. has familiar spotter for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Freddie Kraft will be Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s spotter on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, both driver and spotter announced via social media Thursday.

“8 years ago I started working with a 16 year old kid in the K&N Series. A year later I moved to NC because I believed we could climb the ladder together. Well I’m happy to announce that day has come. I’ll be joining @BubbaWallace at @RPMotorsports for 2018,” Kraft (@FreddieKraft) tweeted.

Kraft has been a crew chief at the Cup Series level for teams including Roush Fenway Racing and Front Row Motorsports. He and Wallace won at least two races together in 2017 — a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and a Super Late Model race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

“For years, my big brother has been in my ear. Some races we were apart but always managed to connect back up and win a few! Glad to have Freddie Kraft in my ear full-time next year! Key up the mic: YES SIRRRRRRRR!” Wallace posted on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BubbaWallace).

The 2018 season will be Wallace’s first as a full-time Cup Series driver. He drove the No. 43 for RPM in four races as a fill-in for the injured Aric Almirola in 2017, posting a best finish of 11th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

