NASCAR Cup: Darrell Wallace Jr., Matt DiBenedetto have health-related issues at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two drivers — Darrell Wallace Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto — had health-related issues after Sunday’s Axalta Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Wallace passed out after finishing 26th, one lap down, in his Cup Series debut as fill-in driver for Aric Almirola in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford.

“I’m okay. I get so upset with myself and simply forget to breath and let it go. 4 mistakes? 5? 6? The same one too. Embarassing on my end, but I’ll learn and move on. Thank you all for the continued support. I’ll learn and move on!” Wallace posted on his Facebook page Sunday night.

Wallace said it was the third time he has fainted. He was assessed three pit-road penalties throughout the 160-lap race, the second coming while serving the first.

DiBenedetto had to get an IV after the race.

“Another top-25 run going and broke an axle with 10 to go. Then I was sick & dehydrated so had to get and IV. When is this (poop emoji) luck gonna end?” DiBenedetto ( @mattdracing ) tweeted.

DiBenedetto finished the race 32nd, seven laps down.

