NASCAR Cup: Darrell Wallace Jr.’s post-race comment angers Denny Hamlin

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver Denny Hamlin wasn’t happy with comments made Sunday after the Daytona 500 by series rookie Darrell Wallace Jr., referencing a comment Hamlin made in a Barstool Sports interview, speculating that about 70 percent of NASCAR drivers took Adderall, a substance banned by NASCAR without a prescription, to improve focus. Hamlin met with NASCAR officials at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway after making the controversial comment and later said he was joking when he made the remark.

Wallace and Hamlin made contact with their cars after the Daytona 500, and in a TV interview that aired on FOX after the contact, Wallace said, “He might need to take some Adderall for that one.”

Wallace said during an interview on “The Morning Drive” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday morning that he made his comment after being told that he was being blamed for cutting Hamlin’s tire in the post-race contact. He also said that he was still texting Hamlin in an attempt to resolve the matter.

“I told him we’ll be racing together for a long time, so I wanted to step out and reach out and clear the air,” Wallace said. “We’ll see how long it takes to officially clear the air.”

Hamlin explained is anger via a series of tweets Tuesday evening.

“Let me clue the idiots on Twitter what I was pissed off about. I had no issue with how the race ended. I was minding my own business on the bottom of the track and out of the blue I get ran into, my tire blown, and perfectly straight car destroyed. I’m good with all that,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted.

“Then, I go do media and everything is fine. Then the last question is what was my response to what Bubba (Wallace) said. I had no issue until not only did he place blame on me but then went on to make personal comments about myself. I left the media center and saw Bubba 30 secs later.

“Anyone who wouldn’t take offense to the stupid things that was said has absolutely no backbone. I have one.”

Wallace and Hamlin finished second and third, respectively, in the Daytona 500.

