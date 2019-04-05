NASCAR Cup: Darrell Waltrip announces retirement

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 19: Darrell Waltrip talks about the ups and downs of leaving the race car for the televison booth as Jeff Gordon laughs during the NASCAR 2016 Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour on January 19, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bob Leverone / NASCAR via Getty Images (Photo by Bob Leverone/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell Waltrip told Nashville, Tenn., newspaper The Tennessean that he would retire as a NASCAR broadcaster in 2019. His final race in the NASCAR on FOX booth will be at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 23. NBC takes over broadcasting the 2019 NASCAR season after that race.

“I could’ve waited until Charlotte or somewhere else down the road, but it’s been hanging over my head,” Waltrip said in The Tennessean article published Thursday. “I just wanted to clear the air, let people know what my plans are and then other people can make plans accordingly. Like who’s going to take my place or is somebody going to take my place?”

Waltrip has been a fixture in NASCAR since 1972, with a driving career in NASCAR’s Cup Series that spanned 1972 through 2000. Upon his retirement from driving, he became a founding member of the NASCAR on FOX broadcasting team in 2001.

“My dream had been that I was going to retire in 2017, because I love 17,” Waltrip said. “Well, ’17 came, and I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, bad decision, no, no, no. I’m not quite ready for that.’ A big wake-up call for me was when our first grandchild was born 14 months ago and I would come and go, and it was just like when I’d watched my girls grow up. They grew up at the racetrack, and they were grown and married before I hardly knew it.”

Waltrip was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012, honoring a driving career that included three Cup Series championships in 1981, 1982 and 1985 and 84 wins in 809-career starts, tying him with Bobby Allison for fourth on the all-time wins list.

“For nearly five decades, few people have been as synonymous with NASCAR as Darrell Waltrip,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “A Hall of Famer on the track and in the booth, Waltrip brought quick wit, tireless passion and a wealth of stock car racing knowledge to millions of NASCAR fans on FOX for 19 seasons. We are grateful for Waltrip’s many contributions to the sport over the past 47 years, both as a champion driver and broadcaster. On behalf of everyone at NASCAR, we wish D.W. all the best in retirement.”

FOX has yet to name a replacement for Waltrip for 2020, but Kevin Harvick’s name has surfaced in the rumor mill.

“I’m not getting out of the race car,” Harvick told racing reporter Jeff Gluck and Gluck passed along on Twitter (@Jeff_Gluck). “I feel really comfortable with where I’m at.”

