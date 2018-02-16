NASCAR Cup: Darrell Waltrip honored ahead of Atlanta race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR driver and NASCAR on FOX personality Darrell Waltrip will be honored ahead of the Feb. 25 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with induction into the Speedway Lane Hall of Fame in Hampton, Ga., the city in which Atlanta Motor Speedway is located. Waltrip will officially be inducted during a ceremony at Depot Park in Hampton at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 22.

Waltrip is a three-time NASCAR premier series champion and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. In 809-career starts at NASCAR’s top level, he won 84 races, including three at Atlanta in 1977, 1982 and 1989. In 56-career starts at AMS, Waltrip also posted 18 top-fives and 28 top-10 finishes.

The Speedway Lane Hall of Fame was established in 2013. Individuals already inducted include former NASCAR drivers Rex White, Bill Elliott, Richard Petty and Jeff Gordon; Speedway Motorsports Inc. Chairman Bruton Smith; and Atlanta Motor Speedway President Ed Clark.

