NASCAR Cup: Darrell Waltrip presented with Myers Brothers Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – JANUARY 8: Darrell Waltrip looks under the hood of his 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo AeroCoupe during a press conference announcing the new Glory Road exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 8, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, Darrell Waltrip, a Franklin, Tenn., resident, was presented with the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association Myers Brothers Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to stock-car racing.

“I had no idea; this is a huge surprise,” Waltrip said. “To tell you the truth, Stevie (Waltrip, wife) and I almost didn’t come. That would have been really embarrassing. This is a thrill. What a thrill. I thought retirement kind of sucked. But maybe with these things before I me, I will enjoy it a little more. I am really humbled for this award. I am really appreciative, thank you so much.”

Waltrip retired from a NASCAR career that dates back to 1972 after the FOX portion of the 2019 NASCAR Cup/Xfinity series season concluded. After retiring from competition as a driver at the end of the 2000 race season, he transitioned to a broadcasting career, calling races for FOX.

Waltrip, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, has 84-career Cup Series wins in 809 races, tying him Bobby Allison for fourth on the all-time wins list. He ran partial schedules in NASCAR’s top series between 1972 and 1975 before going full-time in 1976. Waltrip also has three Cup Series championships (1981, ’82 and ’85).

Waltrip was named Driver of the Year in 1979, 1981 and 1982 and was Driver of the Decade for the 1980s. He also was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998. Waltrip was voted NMPA Most Popular Driver in 1989 and 1990.

