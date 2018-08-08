NASCAR Cup: Darrell Wallace Jr. thinks of death in Pocono crash

By AMANDA VINCENT

As Darrell Wallace Jr.’s No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet headed toward a retaining wall, head-on, during the Gander Outdoors 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 29, the driver wondered if he was about to die.

“I didn’t know if I was going to die or not,” Wallace said as a substitute guest host of Ryan Blaney’s “Glass Case of Emotion” pod cast.

Wallace’s car turned and hit the wall with its right side. The impact was so hard that it buckled the SAFER Barrier. He was checked out and cleared at the track’s infield care center, but during his media availability the following weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Wallace offered a self-diagnosis of a possible broken left foot and damaged cheek, sustained in the wreck that he had already classified as “the hardest one of my career” in an NBC Sports interview. The impact buckled the SAFER Barrier.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. understood Wallace’s life-or-death thoughts and elaborated on them in his own “Dale Jr. Download” podcast.

“In that rare situation that Bubba described, where something breaks and you’ve got time to think, like you’re heading toward this wall at 180 miles an hour and you’re gonna hammer that damn thing, you don’t know what the result’s gonna be, and you do think about your ability to survive it,” Earnhardt said. “Are you gonna survive it? Are you gonna die? Are you going to be injured? You would be surprised what all you can cover in a mere couple seconds.”

