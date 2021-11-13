NASCAR Cup: Dave Elenz joins RPM as Erik Jones’ new crew chief

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, and crew pose for photos in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Dave Elenz will make the move to the Cup Series in 2022 to be Erik Jones’ crew chief on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team.



To accept his new position, Elenz left JR Motorsports, where he was a crew chief for seven seasons, most recently for driver Noah Gragson on the No. 9 JRM team. The 2022 season will be Elenz’s first as a Cup Series crew chief.



“In 2001, when I started in NASCAR, my goal was to contend for a NASCAR Cup Series championship-title as a crew chief,” Elenz said. “The past seven years at JR Motorsports has prepared me for the next chapter in my career. Working with champion-caliber drivers like William (Byron), Tyler (Reddick), and Noah has not only fueled my desire to move up to the next level, but has also prepared me to the fullest for that next step.



“I appreciate Noah’s support and encouragement on this decision. I have immense gratitude for everyone at JR Motorsports and Hendrick Motorsports and their continued support over the years. I cannot thank them enough. I am excited to start my next chapter with Erik and Richard Petty Motorsports.”



Elenz was part of two Xfinity Series championships at JRM with William Byron in 2017 and Tyler Reddick in 2018. He has 15 wins as a crew chief in 228 Xfinity races. Prior to his move to JR Motorsports in 2015, Elenz was an engineer at the Cup Series level at Hendrick Motorsports and was a part of Jimmie Johnson’s 2013 Cup Series title.



“I have watched Dave’s career develop, and I have always been impressed with him as a person and as a competitor,” Richard Petty Motorsports Competition Director Philippe Lopez said. “As a race engineer, he has won races and a championship in the NASCAR Cup Series, and as a crew chief, he has won races and championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a very diverse group of drivers. I am very excited to have him take on the role as crew chief for Richard Petty Motorsports as we rollout the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2022 season.”



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).