NASCAR Cup: Davey Allison, Red Farmer remembered at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

A couple of members of the iconic Alabama Gang will be honored through special paint schemes during the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. Joey Gase will drive a No. 28 Rick Ware Racing Ford with a paint scheme reminiscent of Davey Allison’s No. 28 Robert Yates Racing Ford in both the Cup race and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, also at Talladega, the previous day. Meanwhile, the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford driven by team co-owner B.J. McLeod in the Cup Series will carry a paint scheme that honors Red Farmer.

When Allison died as a result of injuries sustained in a helicopter crash at Talladega in 1993, donation of his organs extended the lives of four individuals. Organ donation has been an important cause for Gase throughout his NASCAR career. Gase lost his mother to a brain aneurysm in 2011, and she was an organ donor.

“When Davey passed, his family knew if he could no longer continue his life, he would want to do whatever he could to help others continue theirs,” Gase said. “I want to show he was a hero both during his lifetime and after. As some know, my mom was an organ donor, as well. It has become a mission of mine these last 10 years to keep her legacy alive by honoring donors and donor families and to help raise awareness for organ donation. There are currently over 110,000 people on the wait list nationwide for organ transplants. When I found out Davey was a donor, I thought it would be incredibly special to be able to honor him and his family at Talladega. It will be 28 years in July since Davey passed away.”

Gase’s paint scheme for both Talladega races this weekend will be reminiscent of Allison’s final Cup Series paint scheme in 1993.

Allison’s Cup Series career was short, spanning from 1985 to 1993. He won approximately 10 percent of the races he contested, claiming victory 19 times in 191 Cup races. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Farmer is a 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. His official induction has been delayed, though, by the COVID-19 pandemic. The connection between Farmer and Live Fast Motorsports comes through sponsorship by the Long-Lewis Foundation. The Foundation supports local evangelical causes and began a sponsor-driver relationship with Farmer in 1962. The Long-Lewis Foundation will sponsor McLeod’s No. 78 in Sunday’s race at Talladega.

“It’s nice to have Long-Lewis on the No. 78 car this weekend,” Farmer said. “I’ve had that gold and white car since 1955 and Long-Lewis started sponsoring me in 1962 and been on my car ever since. Talladega is a great place for me, I call it my hometown track. I won two ARCA 500s on that track and a bunch of others. Glad to see a Cup team running my colors again there.”

Farmer’s NASCAR national-level experience is limited to 36 premier-series races between 1953 and 1975 and two Xfinity Series races in 1992. But he’s a short-track racing legend. The winner of hundreds of races, Farmer won three-consecutive NASCAR Late-Model Sportsman Division championships between 1969 and 1971 and a NASCAR Modified title in 1956.

“It’s so important to look back and reflect on the history of our sport, especially as being one of the newest teams in NASCAR,” Live Fast co-owner Matt Tifft said.

