NASCAR Cup: David Ragan, Matt Tifft swap crew chiefs, crews

By AMANDA VINCENT

Front Row Motorsports has swapped pit crews, including crew chiefs, between David Ragan, driver of the No. 38 FRM Ford, and Matt Tifft, driver of the No. 36 FRM Ford, in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The swap comes ahead of Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

The change moves Seth Barbour from the crew chief position on Ragan’s team to Tifft’s team. Meanwhile, Mike Kelley, who was Tifft’s crew chief, becomes Ragan’s new crew chief.

“Effective today, Front Row Motorsports has selected to switch the crew chiefs and crews for the No. 36 and No. 38 teams of Matt Tifft and David Ragan, respectively,” a statement from Front Row Motorsports on Tuesday read. “ Seth Barbour moves over to lead the No. 36 team, and Mike Kelley takes over the reins of the No. 38. This change in personnel will be in effect this weekend at Pocono and for the remainder of the 2019 season.”

FRM also field the No. 34 Ford for driver Michael McDowell. That team remains unchanged with Drew Blickensderfer as crew chief.

Twenty-races into the 2019 Cup Series season, Ragan is 30th in the points standings with a best finish of 15th at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May. That finish is one of only three top-20 finishes for Ragan, so far, this season.

Tifft is 31st in the standings with one top-10 finish, a ninth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earlier this month. Like Ragan, Tifft has only three top-20 finishes, so far, in the first 20 races of the 2019 season.

