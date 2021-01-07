NASCAR Cup: David Ragan returns for Daytona 500

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Ragan will return to Front Row Motorsports for the 2021 Daytona 500 on Feb. 14. He’ll drive the #36 Ford, a third entry for FRM, joining the organization’s full-time drivers, Michael McDowell and Anthony Alfredo.

Ragan retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2019 season. He also ran the 2020 Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford through a partnership between Front Row and Rick Ware Racing. He finished fourth in last year’s Daytona 500, his only race of 2020.

Derrick Finley, Ragan’s crew chief for last year’s Daytona race, will, again, be his crew chief for this year’s installment of the race.

After two races in 2006, Ragan raced full-time in the Cup Series from 2007 through 2019, driving for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, BK Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and Front Row Motorsports. He was an FRM driver between 2012 and 2014 and from 2017 through 2019.

His first of two-career Cup Series wins came at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2011 while driving for Roush Fenway. He also won once with FRM in 2013 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

