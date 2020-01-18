NASCAR Cup: David Ragan still in car for Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT
David Ragan retired from full-time competition as a NASCAR Cup Series drivers at the end of the 2019 season, but he’ll still be behind the wheel for the 2020 season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 16. Ragan announced via Twitter that he’ll drive a No. 36 Ford fielded by Rick Ware Racing.
“Really excited for the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 36 @Select_Blinds Ford Mustang for @RickWareRacing at @DISupdates,” Ragan (@DavidRagan) tweeted. “Thank you to both @Select_Blinds and @speedycash for coming on board for the 62nd running of the Great American Race.”
RWR will field the No. 36 for the Daytona 500 through a deal with Front Row Motorsports. The No. 36 was a part of a three-car lineup for FRM in 2019. Front Row is scaling back to two full-time entries in 2020 — a No. 38 driven by John Hunter Nemechek and a No. 34 driven by Michael McDowell. Ragan drive for FRM between 2012 and 2014 and, again, from 2017 through 2019, most recently driving the No. 38 Ford.
Ragan his a two-time winner in the Cup Series, including a win in the July 2011 race at Daytona while with Roush Fenway Racing. He won with Front Row Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2013. Ragan has 470-career Cup Series starts, dating back to 2006.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).