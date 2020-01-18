NASCAR Cup: David Ragan still in car for Daytona

LOUDON, NH – MAY 30: David Ragan, driver of the #38 Dockside Logistics Ford, looks on during testing for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on May 30, 2017 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Ragan retired from full-time competition as a NASCAR Cup Series drivers at the end of the 2019 season, but he’ll still be behind the wheel for the 2020 season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 16. Ragan announced via Twitter that he’ll drive a No. 36 Ford fielded by Rick Ware Racing.

“Really excited for the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 36 @Select_Blinds Ford Mustang for @RickWareRacing at @DISupdates,” Ragan (@DavidRagan) tweeted. “Thank you to both @Select_Blinds and @speedycash for coming on board for the 62nd running of the Great American Race.”

RWR will field the No. 36 for the Daytona 500 through a deal with Front Row Motorsports. The No. 36 was a part of a three-car lineup for FRM in 2019. Front Row is scaling back to two full-time entries in 2020 — a No. 38 driven by John Hunter Nemechek and a No. 34 driven by Michael McDowell. Ragan drive for FRM between 2012 and 2014 and, again, from 2017 through 2019, most recently driving the No. 38 Ford.

Ragan his a two-time winner in the Cup Series, including a win in the July 2011 race at Daytona while with Roush Fenway Racing. He won with Front Row Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2013. Ragan has 470-career Cup Series starts, dating back to 2006.

