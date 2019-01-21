NASCAR Cup: David Ragan’s car raises $300,000 for Shriners Hospitals

Photo courtesy of David Ragan Inc.

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Ragan raised $300,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children on Thursday night with the sale of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford he drove in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 6, 2018. Rick Steele was the highest bidder on the car at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I really can’t thank Rick enough for his generous bid and donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said. “He really made tonight memorable for me, but also made a huge impact and benefit to the Shriners Hospitals and their patients and families. It was a wonderful night and $300,000 raised is amazing. I have to thank Bob Jenkins of Front Row Motorsports for donating the car and Doug Yates for donating the engine. There are so many other people who made this possible, too. I hope they all feel great for making such a big impact.”

In addition to the car, Steele also will receive four garage passes to the 2019 Cup Series race of his choice.

The car Steele purchased carried a special Shriners Hospital paint scheme and was equipped with a four-speed G-Force transmission, a 750-horsepower Roush Yates engine and Goodyear racing tires.

“I am excited to combine my two passions of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said in a December when he announced the car’s upcoming sale. “One lucky high bidder will not only have the opportunity to win an authentic Ford Fusion racecar but also make a big difference for the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. All the proceeds of the car are going to the hospitals, and that’s exciting because we’re looking for a big bid. And this car is the real deal. With a 750 horsepower Roush Yates Racing engine and prepared to hit the track, I am sure it will draw some attention in Scottsdale. I will be there to meet the winner and thank them personally.”

