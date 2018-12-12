NASCAR Cup: David Ragan’s race car auctioned for charity

By AMANDA VINCENT

One of the No. 38 Front Row Racing Ford entries driven by David Ragan in three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in 2018 will go up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction event in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 17. The entire purchase price will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The 2018 Ford Fusion, chassis No. 574, includes a 750 hp Roush Yates engine, four-speed G-Force transmission, 4.3 rear gear, Goodyear tires, one of Ragan’s carbon-fiber seat shells with an SFI-certified seat insert and a seven-point racing harness. The paint scheme on the car features the 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children locations in North America. Ragan also will donate four garage passes for the 2019 Cup Series race of the car buyer’s choice.

“I am excited to combine my two passions of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said. “One lucky high bidder will not only have the opportunity to win an authentic Ford Fusion racecar, but also make a big difference for the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. All the proceeds of the car are going to the hospitals, and that’s exciting because we’re looking for a big bid. And this car is the real deal. With a 750 horsepower Roush Yates Racing engine and prepared to hit the track, I am sure it will draw some attention in Scottsdale. I will be there to meet the winner and thank them personally.”

Ragan, Shriners International’s NASCAR ambassador, has been a Shriners International member since 2012.

“David continues to be a tremendous ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Shriners Hospitals for Children Chairman of the Board of Directors Jim Cain said. “Our partnership with David has increased awareness for our health care system and the work we do for our patients. This is now a unique way for us to raise the funds needed to continue to provide the excellent care given at each hospital. We’re looking forward to the auction in January.”

