NASCAR Cup: David Starr joins MBM Motorsports to end season

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular David Starr has a three-race deal with MBM Motorsports that has put him behind the wheel of the No. 66 MBM Motorsports for three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. That stint started last weekend at the Texas native’s home track, Texas Motor Speedway, and continues through the final two races of the season — Sunday’s race at Phoenix International Raceway and Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Starr wrecked at Texas and, as a result, wound up with a 38th-place finish. That race was his first Cup Series race of the season and his first in the series since 2011.

Starr has five-career Cup Series starts. His four races prior to last weekend’s race at Texas all came in 2011 as driver of the No. 95 entry for Leavine Family Racing. He was credited with running at the end of two of those races and posted a career-best 27th at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

Starr as a veteran of the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, with 128-career Xfinity starts and 317 starts in the Truck Series, resulting in four-career Truck Series wins. He last raced in the Truck Series in 2013. The 2017 Xfinity Series season is his second full-time season in that series, with the other being 2015.

MBM Motorsports entered nine Cup races this season prior to putting Starr in the car at Texas. Car owner Carl Long and Timmy Hill shared driving duties for those races with Hill posting a best finish of 14th in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacing Daily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).