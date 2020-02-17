NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 delayed after 20 laps

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Multiple rain showers have resulted in the postponement of the 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway until 4 p.m. ET Monday. The race will resume on lap 21 with Chevrolet driver Ricky Stenhouse in the lead and Ford drivers Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski in second through sixth.

“See you tmw race fans!” Logano (@JoeyLogano) tweeted after the announcement of the postponement.

The live television broadcast of the race will remain with FOX.

The start of the race was delayed by approximately an hour because of light rain that began while the 40-car race field was on track for its parade laps. When the race did take the green flag, Stenhouse, who started on the pole, led all 20 laps, so far.

Logano, who started in the second row in the third position got by Alex Bowman, who started next to Stenhouse on the front row, early to take the second spot. By lap six, Stenhouse was the only Chevrolet up front, followed by five Fords.

After the race was red-flagged for rain after the completion of lap 20, the track-drying process was nearly complete, cars were uncovered and drivers told to report to their cars before heavier rain began pelting the track.

“Back on here again, darn rain,” Keselowski (@Keselowski) tweeted during the delay.

Denny Hamlin, the defending Daytona 500 winner, had to drop to the back to start the race, because his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice earlier in the day Sunday. His car chief Eric Phillips also was ejected from the premises.

Christopher Bell, somewhat of a teammate to Hamlin since his Leavine Family Racing team has a strong technical alliance with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing team, also had to drop to the back for the start of the race because of an unapproved adjustment.

Soon after the race got underway, all five Toyota drivers in the race — Bell, Hamlin, and Hamlin’s JGR teammates Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch — also were in the back, and all five drivers were running together. Like Bell and Hamlin, Busch also was near the back at the start, having qualified 28th. Jones and Truex dropped to the back to assist their teammates in the draft

Ryan Blaney and Ty Dillon also were among the drivers who had to drop to the back to start the race — Blaney because he was in a backup car after getting caught up in a race earlier in the week, and Dillon because of a transmission change.

