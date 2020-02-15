NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 marks Logano’s 400th start

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano will reach a career milestone when he takes the green flag for the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season opener will be the 400th-career Cup Series race for the 2018 series champion.

Joe Gibbs Racing moved Logano from the NASCAR Xfinity to the Cup series ahead of the 2009 series to drive the No. 20 after Tony Stewart left JGR to become co-owner and driver at Stewart-Haas Racing. After four years as driver of the No. 20 Toyota, Brad Keselowski, fresh off winning the 2012 Cup Series championship, suggested to team owner Roger Penske hiring Logano ahead of the 2013 season to drive the No. 22 Ford.

Logano was a two-time race winner in the Cup Series by the time he arrived at Team Penske — his first at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon his rookie season and a second in his final year with JGR at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. But his career really took off with his move to Penske. With Team Penske, Logano has won 21 more races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, and a Cup Series title. He has won at least one race every season he’s been behind the wheel of the No. 22.

Logano won two races in 2019 and wound up fifth in the championship standings.

Although the 2020 season will be Logano’s eighth with Team Penske, it will be his first with Paul Wolfe as crew chief. The pairing is the result of a crew chief shuffle among all three of Penske’s Cup Series teams. Wolfe replaces Todd Gordon, who was Logano’s crew chief for all seven of his previous seasons with the No. 22 team. Wolfe was Keselowski’s crew chief since 2011, his first season as a Cup Series crew chief.

“As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals, and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential,” Penske said when the changes were announced.

Logano will start third in the Daytona 500 after winning the first of two Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona races Thursday night.

“I am proud to be driving that ‘Blue Oval’ and these Roush Yates motors. We are ready to rock and roll. I can’t wait for the 500,” Logano said after his Duel win.

