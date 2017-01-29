NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 Michael Waltrip’s last race

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2017 Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 26, 2017, will be the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race for driver Michael Waltrip. It will be his 30th Daytona 500. The two-time winner of the race will drive a No. 15 Toyota fielded by Premium Motorsports. The team has a charter that will guarantee Waltrip a spot on the race starting grid.

@ToyotaRacing “Thank you @AaronsInc @nascar and the #NASCAR fans that have supported me all these years. It’s been a fun ride,” Waltrip tweeted ( @MW55 ) on Thursday.

Michael Waltrip retired from full-time competition as a driver after the 2009 season but has continued to compete in select restrictor-plate races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, including running the season-opening Daytona 500 every year.

Waltrip, who began his Cup Series career in 1985 and embarked on full-time competition a year later, has four-career wins in the series, all coming between 2001 and 2003. Three of those four wins came at Daytona, including the 2001 and 2003 Daytona 500. The other win came at Talladega.

After semi-retiring from driving, Waltrip continued as a car owner at the Cup level until his Michael Waltrip Racing team shuttered operations at the end of the 2015 season. He continues as a broadcaster for NASCAR on FOX.

