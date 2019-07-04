NASCAR Cup: Daytona International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The July 4 weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. It’ll be the third of four superspeedway races in 2019, the second at DIS.

Although Saturday night’s race is the second of the year at Daytona, it’ll be the first at the track since 1987 without restrictor plates. This weekend’s race will be contested using the same aerodynamic package utilized at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, including a tapered spacer and a wicker on the spoiler that was added during the Talladega race weekend in an attempt by NASCAR officials to reduce speeds.

Forty teams/drivers are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race, so as long as there are not withdrawals, the race will feature a full field and all who make qualifying attempts Friday evening will make the race.

The entry list for Daytona includes three teams at least partially fielded by Rick Ware Racing, including one through a joint effort with Richard Petty Motorsports. In addition to B.J. McLeod and J.J. Yeley, Joey Gase will be behind the wheel of an RWR entry. In his previous five starts this season, Gase drove for MBM Motorsports.

With Saturday night’s race being a superspeedway affair, Brendan Gaughan and his Beard Motorsports team also are back on the scene with their No. 62 Chevrolet.

Qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET Friday and will air live on the NBC Sports Network. The race is scheduled for an approximate 7:30 p.m. Saturday start and will be shown live on NBC.

Below, is the entry list for the Coke Zero Sugar 400:

