NASCAR Cup: Daytona International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway NASCAR race weekend will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Last year’s winner of the July 4 race weekend event was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The 2017 Coke Zero Sugar 400 was one of two restrictor-plate wins for Stenhouse last year. Meanwhile, Austin Dillon is the most recent Daytona winner as victor of the 2018 Daytona 500 in February.

Stenhouse and Dillon are among 41 entrants for Saturday night’s race, including a joint effort between BK Racing and NY Racing to field the No. 23 Toyota using BK Racing’s charter to guarantee a starting spot and NY Racing’s driver J.J. Yeley.

Qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Friday, to be shown live on NBC Sports Network. The race is slated to take the green flag shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and will be shown live on NBC.

Below, is the entry list for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: