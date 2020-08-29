NASCAR Cup: Daytona last shot to make playoffs

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 22: Crew chief Cliff Daniels and Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 22, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series will finish its 26-race 2020 regular season Saturday night with the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Pole sitter Kevin Harvick already has locked-up the regular-season title and the 15 bonus playoff points that go with the honor, doing so Aug. 23 in his win of the second of two Drydene 311 races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He is one of 13 drivers heading into Saturday night’s race with playoff berths already clinched, either by points or race wins.

“Well, it’s something that we’ve never done before, so any time you can do something for the first time, it’s definitely fun to accomplish, and I think in this instance, it definitely pays dividends in the playoff points,” Harvick said of his regular-season title. “Look, that’s really what you want to accomplish in the regular season – to gain as many playoff points as you can. We’ve done that by winning races. We’ve done that in a number of different ways throughout the year, just trying to be consistent and make up for days when things aren’t going good and make finishes out of them. It’s been a great 25 weeks, and hopefully, we can have a good week in Daytona and see where it all falls after that.”

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer also have clinched playoff berths ahead of the Daytona race. Their playoff certainty leave three playoff berths up for grabs Saturday.

Any driver not already in the playoffs would claim a playoff berth with a win Saturday night, provided he is a full-time Cup Series driver and is in the top-30 of the points standings. Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones, though, still have shots at getting into the playoffs by virtue of points.

Bowyer, DiBenedetto and Byron head into Daytona on the positive side of the playoff cutoff line, Byron in the last advancing position but just four points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Johnson, the first driver out.

CUP SERIES POINTS STANDINGS

“Yeah, of course we want all four (HMS) cars in the playoffs and to go through the rounds in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “So that would be the sweet thing. For me, I feel like I’m racing more for my team. On top of that and an extension of that would be for the fans. I know where I am in my heart, and I know that I’m still very, very competitive, can get the job done, win races and be a threat for the championship. There’s just more variables to the reality of that than I think even I realized. I’ve had it so good with all those variables in place and was able to win five championships in a row, win all those races and seven championships in total. But I’m a better driver today than I was then, and I firmly believe that.”

Bowyer and DiBenedetto are, at least somewhat, in control of their own destinies in terms of making the playoffs. Bowyer would clinch a playoff berth, regardless of anyone else’s race finish, by earning three points in Saturday night’s race. Meanwhile, DiBenedetto is tasked with earning 51 points Saturday to clinch, regardless of anyone else’s finish Daytona.

Byron and Johnson, though, have to count, at least somewhat, on the results of others. Byron would clinch with at least 52 points earned, though, if someone already locked into the playoffs wins Saturday night’s race. Also, a win by someone already in the playoffs may bring Jones into the picture. Jones trails Johnson by 46 points, heading into Daytona. Jones’ only chance of making the playoffs, other than winning at Daytona, is dependent on a driver already in the playoff winning Saturday night’s race.

A win of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 by a driver already in the playoffs also automatically would put Bowyer in the playoffs.

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400 STARTING LINEUP

