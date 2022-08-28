NASCAR Cup: Daytona race postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday has resulted in postponement of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 until 10 a.m. ET Sunday. Live TV coverage of the race will move to CNBC.

When the race takes the green flag, Kyle Larson will start on the pole with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott alongside on the front row.

“This place, the handling will be more of a factor, for sure, during the day than at night,” Larson said. “I mean, just the whole track is slicker, but I feel like turn four gets really tight. So I don’t know and I don’t remember us being on track earlier this year with the sun out.”

The Daytona race, originally scheduled for a Saturday evening start, is the last race of the 26-race regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series. Fourteen drivers already have clinched playoff berths, leaving two still up for grabs. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. head into the race in the provisional advancing playoff spots, but a 2022 first-time winner other than one of them would affect their playoff possibilities. Blaney has a 25-point lead on Truex.

“I think we need to go race and try to stay at the front and try to get stage points,” Truex said. “You know, like I said, best case scenario for us would be to go out and win, because, you know, the owner’s championship points side of things. You know, what, you have to fall back on that last spot. We won’t be in on owner’s points. So it’s not really what you hope to accomplish, right?”

Both Blaney and Truex will start outside the top-10 Sunday morning.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for 160 laps with stages of 35, 60 and 65 laps.

