NASCAR Cup: DC Solar raided by FBI

#42: Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar

By AMANDA VINCENT

The FBI conducted dual raids of DC Solar Solutions headquarters in Benicia, Calif., and the home of its CEO Jeff Carpoff in Martinez, Calif., according to a report by the San Jose Mercury News. DC Solar is a primary sponsor of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“The Carpoff family was surprised and disappointed with the actions taken by the government earlier this week, which appear to relate to an ongoing tax dispute,” a statement from Carpoff’s attorney Armando Gomez read. “They are long-time residents and supporters of the Martinez community who believe in our country and all that it stands for. The Carpoffs are grateful for the support of their friends and family and have trust in the system to resolve this matter in a fair and just manner at the earliest opportunity so that they can continue to grow their business, which brings clean, reliable, renewable power to first responders and others whenever and wherever needed. Until that time, they will have no further comment on this matter.”

Cars, computers, cell phones and receipts were taken from Carpoff’s home.

DC Solar sponsored both of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entries — the No. 42 of Kyle Larson and the No. 1 of Jamie McMurray — and its No. 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series car for multiple races in 2018. DC Solar is scheduled to sponsor the No. 42 Xfinity Series car that will be driven by Ross Chastain for the entire 2019 series season.

“Although we have received little in the way of facts, we are aware of the situation with DC Solar and are monitoring it closely,” a statement by Chip Ganassi Racing read.

DC Solar also was the title sponsor of Xfinity Series races at ISM Raceway near Phoenix and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018.

