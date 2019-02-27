NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin cancels charity race

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown charity race to benefit the Denny Hamlin Foundation has been cancelled for 2019. This year’s event was scheduled for April 11 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va.

“At this time, there are no plans to host the Denny Hamlin’s Short Track Showdown in 2019. A lot of factors need to properly align in order to produce an event like this,” a statement from the Denny Hamlin Foundation read, as quoted by a ShortTrackScene.com report. The Denny Hamlin Foundation has been fortunate to host the charity race nine times over the last 11 years, benefiting Cystic Fibrosis research and therapy. We anticipate the Short Track Showdown will return to the racing calendar in future years.”

According to a Daily Press (Newport News, Va.) report, reasons for cancelling the 2019 installment of the event included the high cost of putting on the race. Last year’s event purse exceeded $100,000. A golf event to raise money for the Foundation raises more money because of its relative low cost to carry out.

The first Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown was in 2008 at Southside Speedway in Midlothian, Va. Other tracks hosting the event have included Richmond Raceway and South Boston Speedway, also in Hamlin’s home state of Virginia. Last year’s race, won by Hamlin, was the first DHSTS race hosted by Langley. Other former winners of the race include NASCAR stars like Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart and Timothy Peters.

