NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin crashes in practice at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin will go to a backup car and will drop to the back for the start of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He wrecked near the end of final Cup Series practice at IMS on Saturday.

Hamlin hit the wall in turn four, and the back of his car caught fire.

“After looking at the practice tire off the 11 car of Denny Hamlin, there was damage on the inboard shoulder of the RF tire due to high heat,” a tweet from Goodyear (@GoodyearRacing) read.

Qualifying for the Brickyard 400 is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. ET Sunday, with the race scheduled to get underway at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday’s race is the final race of the 26-race regular season. Hamlin has clinched a playoff berth, courtesy of four race wins.

Kyle Larson and Paul Menard were fastest in the two practice sessions. Hamlin was 11th on the speed chart in opening practice and 15th in second practice.

