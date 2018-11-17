NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin gives Kyle Busch best pit stall at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

One of the spoils of Denny Hamlin’s pole-winning run during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday was first pit selection for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400, the 2018 season-finale. Hamlin’s crew chief Mike Wheeler didn’t use his first dibs to take the best pit stall, though. Instead, he took the second-best choice, leaving the best pit box to his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates on the No. 18 team of championship contender Kyle Busch.

Busch’s team got second pick after qualifying second. His team took the last pit stall to give Busch a clear shot out and allowing him to accelerate to the pit line without worry of a speeding penalty.

Busch is among four drivers in the running for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title, with the other championship candidates being Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. The highest race finisher among the four will be the 2018 Cup Series champion.

“We have a championship on the line, and what we’d love to do is win that championship,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said, as quoted by ESPN. “If there’s any criticism or anything, it goes to me.

Hamlin made the 2018 playoffs but was eliminated in a previous round.

