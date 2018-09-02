NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin likely next driver to clinch playoff berth

By AMANDA VINCENT

Twelve drivers head into Sunday evening’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR playoff berths already clinched, either by race wins or their positions in the points standings. Denny Hamlin will likely join them Sunday as the 13th driver in, even if he doesn’t win a second-straight Southern 500.

Hamlin only needs eight additional points to clinch a playoff berth, regardless of the result of any other driver. He may accumulate that tally as early as lap 100, the end of the first stage of the 367-lap race, by finishing that stage third or better. Without stage points, Hamlin would clinch by finishing the race 33rd or better.

Hamlin, though, is only interested in a win.

“To win. That’s the only thing that we come here for,” Hamlin said. “We haven’t been points racing for a long time, now, simply because we know based off just our average performance and what an average year it’s been, we’re going to be fine on points. We care about winning, and that’s the only thing that I care about. Running better is very, very important to us at this point, so we’re doing everything we can to work hard and get to that level that we want to be at. Winning one of these next two would, for sure, help with the momentum going into the playoffs, but momentum is only as good as that weekend. Just cause you win this week, on Monday it does nothing for you for next week. Sometimes momentum is overstated. It’s just about how you’re performing on any given week.”

Nine drivers already have clinched with race wins in the first 24 races of the 26 race regular season — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones. Three others clinched berths by their positions in the points standings after the Aug. 18 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway — Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson.

Aric Almirola and Jimmie Johnson also are in positions to possibly clinch playoff berths at Darlington, but unlike Hamlin, their chances rely, at least somewhat, on others. Almirola will clinch Sunday if he earns at least 25 points and the race winner is a repeat. Johnson’s chances rely even more on the performances of others. Anyone else hoping to clinch a playoff berth at Darlington would need to win the race.

The regular season will conclude Sept. 9 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the running of the Brickyard 400.

