NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin loses time in final practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin’s and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team will be docked 15 minutes in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday as teams prepare for Sunday’s Foxwoods Casino and Resort 301. The penalty is a result of the No. 11 car twice failing pre-qualifying inspection at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, prior to the July 14 Quaker State 400. The team’s inspection issues at Kentucky resulted in Hamlin not getting on track for qualifying at Kentucky.

Six other Cup Series drivers/team were docked 15 minutes in opening practice at NHMS Friday, including the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team of Jimmie Johnson, the No. 99 StarCom Racing team of Kyle Weatherman, the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team of B.J. McLeod, the No. 23 BK Racing team of Blake Jones, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Daniel Suarez and the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of A.J. Allmendinger.

The teams of Johnson, Weatherman, McLeod and Jones were penalized for being late to inspection at Kentucky, while the teams of Suarez and Almendinger were penalized for twice failing pre-race inspection at Kentucky.

Several NASCAR Xfinity Series teams also were docked practice time at New Hampshire on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Lake Region 200, including teams of Josh Bilicki, David Starr, Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Brandon Hightower and Austin Cindric.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).