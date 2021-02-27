NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on fifth-straight pole at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. He is the defending winner of the race, and Sunday’s pole will be his fifth straight at the track. Hamlin is a three-time winner at Homestead.

“We feel good in our efforts through the first two races of the season,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, we wish we could have come out with a victory at either of the Daytona races, but we still had good performances. We’re confident in how we’ll run this weekend and, hopefully, have a repeat of last year.”

Hamlin will share the front row with Joey Logano. One of Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Christopher Bell, who claimed his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win a week earlier at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, will start third, sharing row two on the starting grid with Kevin Harvick.

“Homestead is definitely a place risk/reward is a huge conversation to talk about at Homestead,” Bell said. “We know there is a ton of speed if you get up right next to the fence. The Cup cars are very, very sensitive and prone to damage. If you get against the fence, it’s really easy to cut a tire. That’s going to be something that is definitely going to be talked about amongst all of the teams, and it’s going to be fun to see who plays with the razor’s edge. I think we are a team that definitely could play with it more than others, since we’ve already won and locked in (the playoffs], but for me, it’s going to be about seeing the checkered flag. I want to make sure that I get to the end. If it’s the closing laps, and I’ve got a shot to win and I’m pushing hard, I think I’m going to get up there and try to make it happen, but I definitely want to finish.”

Kurt Busch will start in the third row in the fifth position, next to Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

Like for most races in 2021, teams did not practice or qualify for the Dixie Vodka 400. The starting lineup was determined by a formula that included car-owner points and finishes and fastest laps from the previous race, in this case the Feb. 21 race at the Daytona road course.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

