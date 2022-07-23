NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Six-time winner at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin, will start Sunday’s M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 from the pole after posting a 52.944-second/169.991 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday. It’s Hamlin’s third pole of the 2022 Cup Series season and his fourth-career Pocono pole.

“I think the track just fits my driving style, and it’s a place I picked up on right from the first time there in my rookie season,” Hamlin said ahead of the race weekend. .It’s a great race track, very challenging, and it’s tough to get your car balanced for all three turns. Obviously, I have been very fortunate to work with some great teams and crew chiefs throughout my career, as well. That gives me a lot of confidence every time I go to Pocono. This week, especially, it’s unlike anywhere we have been so far this season, but I feel like our team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been working very hard and making gains throughout the year. I’m looking forward to getting on track Saturday and seeing where we stack up, because I feel like it’s a place that we can take advantage of and, hopefully, pick up some more playoff points.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in qualifying with Hamlin’s teammate Kyle Busch claiming the second starting position.

The JGR teammates also were tops in the opening round. Busch was fastest among drivers in group A in the opening round with a 53.173-second/169.259 mph lap. Hamlin led group B with a 53.145-second/169.348 mph lap in round one.

In all 10 drivers advanced to round two of qualifying, but only nine recorded lap times in the second round. Kurt Busch, after posting fourth-fastest lap among group B drivers in round one to advance, wrecked on his second-round qualifying attempt. As a result, he’ll be the official 10th-place starter but will drop to the back in a backup car for Sunday’s green flag.

William Byron and Ross Chastain also will drop to the back to start the race Sunday but will be in their primary cars after repairs to crash damage.

Other top-10 starters for the M&Ms Fan Appreciation will be Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson in third and fourth, Chris Buescher in fifth, Ryan Blaney sixth, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth, and Daniel Suarez ninth.