NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole at Roval

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 26: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Cup Series will close out its round of 12 of the 2021 playoffs Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval with the running of the Bank of America Roval 400. Denny Hamlin, the driver points leader and the only playoff driver in the three-race round, so far, will start Sunday’s race from the pole.



“There are a lot of interesting things about the Roval – how narrow the track is, so there’s a lack of passing zones,” Hamlin said. “There’s not really a lot of run-off areas. So there are a lot of challenges with the track itself and why it’s such a wild card. It’s very intricate in that sense. We don’t have as many playoff points as we’ve had in the past, so we’re going to have to be very smart with how we race that track.”

Hamlin will share the front row with Brad Keselowski.



The 12 playoff drivers heading into Sunday’s elimination race will start in the top-12 positions for the Bank of America Roval 400, including first Roval winner Ryan Blaney in sixth and winner of the winner of the two most recent Roval races, Chase Elliott, in eighth.



“We’ve had a good road course package, I feel like, for the last few years and, yeah, for whatever reason, we just kind of hit on a good package there at Charlotte,” Elliott said. “They’re all similar. But we tweak things here and there and kind of landed in a really good spot for the last couple of races. Who knows how it’s going to go this weekend? I’m sure everybody is going to be better again. But, looking forward to it.”

Season wins leader, Kyle Larson, will start 10th.

Below is the complete starting grid of the Bank of America Roval 400: