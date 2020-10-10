NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole at Roval

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 04: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After winning at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 4, Denny Hamlin will start on the pole Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval for the Bank of America 400 at the Roval, the final race of the second round, or round of 12, of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“We finally got one back,” Hamlin said of his Talladega win. “That win was unexpected to say the least, but I’m proud of this whole FedEx team, Toyota and everyone at JGR for bringing great race cars. Our confidence is high going into Charlotte this week.”

Fellow-playoff driver Chase Elliott, who won at the Roval last year and already has a track infield road course win this year at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, will start alongside Hamlin on the front row.

“Yeah, just a crazy event, for sure. A lot of good fortune,” Elliott said of his race at the Roval last season. “Obviously, a big mistake on my end and we were fortunate that our car wasn’t tore up very bad, somehow, and was able to fight back up through there. We had just enough time to kind of get back to the front and have a shot at it. First off, I had a really fast car. And, secondly, I made a really big mistake. Third, our car wasn’t tore up as bad as I thought it should have been. So just had a lot of things go in our favor with the way the rest of the race went – the cautions how they fell, a couple of good restarts, and things just went our way. I’m glad it did, for sure. I’d like to eliminate running into the tire barriers if we have a fast car like that again.”

Brad Keselowski and 2020 regular-season champion Kevin Harvick will start in the second row.

Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola are in the final four positions in points and, therefore, in provisional eliminated positions heading into the Roval race. Busch, Bowyer and Almirola will start in the last three positions among playoff drivers, 10th through 12th. Meanwhile, Dillon will start sixth.

Reigning Cup Series champion and driver on the playoff advancement bubble of the eighth position in points, Kyle Busch, will start ninth.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Bank of America 400 at the Roval:

