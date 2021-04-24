NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole at Talladega

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 21: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin will be on the pole for the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday, the 10th race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. He’ll share the front row of the starting grid with Joey Logano.

“Yeah, there’s frustration, for sure,” Hamlin said of being winless in the first nine races of the season, despite finishing in the top-five in all but one. “But it doesn’t change my attitude or work ethic. I’m going to work just as hard to win next week and the week after that. You’re a competitor, you want to win. Especially when you have a great opportunity to win.”

Three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers will start Sunday’s race inside the first three rows. Along with Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. will start third, sharing the second row with William Byron. Hamlin and Truex’s JGR teammate Christopher Bell will line up sixth to share row three with fifth-place starter and one of Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Alex Bowman.

Bowman heads into the Talladega race as the Cup Series’ most recent winner, getting by Hamlin in the final 10 laps to win at Hamlin’s home track of Richmond (Va.) Raceway last weekend.

NASCAR’s formula for setting the race starting grid included owner points standings and results and fastest laps from the Richmond race.

Other top-10 starters for Sunday’s race include Ryan Blaney in seventh, Chase Elliott in eighth, Kyle Busch ninth and Brad Keselowski in 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

