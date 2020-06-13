NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole for Homestead race

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green in the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race from the pole on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He achieved the top starting spot through a draw among the top-12 teams in the Cup Series owner point standings.

“This weekend at Homestead will be a little different since it isn’t championship week, but that doesn’t change the goal of going for a win,” Hamlin said. “We’ve had success in the past at Homestead, and with the way our FedEx team has been performing lately, I know we’ll show up ready to go after the win. We’ll take our notes from November, take away the pressure of battling for the championship and go after another W.”

Previously the Cup Series’ yearly singular stop at Homestead-Miami marked the end of the season. This time around, the track plays host to race 11 on the 2020 schedule.

Hamlin will share the front row of Sunday’s race with Joey Logano. Logano’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski will start third, sharing the second row with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

“The track seems to have aged a little more in recent years, for sure,” Busch said. “Definitely a lot of grip for the first few laps, and then, it really tapers off, and then, everybody is running up next to the fence. I think that’s what we saw in years past. As it got darker in the November races, the track seemed to widen out. It’s just during the day, when it’s hot out and it’s slick out, that the best you can do is run right next to the wall, so expecting some of that this weekend with it being a different time of year. It’s definitely still a racy joint, but track temperatures are very conducive to that. It will definitely be different racing there and not having it be for a championship, but it would still be nice to get our M&Ms Fudge Brownie Camry to victory lane there.”

JGR will have a car in each to the top-three rows of the Dixie Vodka starting grid, as Martin Truex Jr., who won the series’ most recent race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Wednesday, will line up sixth in row three.

Chase Elliott drew the fifth starting spot to start with Truex in the third row.

The top-12 starting positions were determined by the drawing among the top-12 teams. Likewise, positions 13th through 24th were determined by a drawing among teams in the 13th through 24th spots in owner points. Another drawing set positions 25th through 36th on the grid. The final positions were given to drivers with non-chartered teams, ordered by owner points.

Thirty-eight drivers will take the green flag Sunday.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

