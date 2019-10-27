NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on provisional pole at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 26: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, poses with the Busch Pole Award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin is the provisional pole sitter for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the first race of the third round, or round of eight, of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR playoffs. The Virginia native claimed the provisional pole with a 19.354-second/97.840 mph lap during qualifying Saturday. Results will become official after post-qualifying/pre-race inspection Sunday morning. If Hamlin’s pole stands, it will be his third of the season and his career-fourth at Martinsville.

“We definitely didn’t expect to run that fast, for sure,” Hamlin said. “We didn’t make any mock run, and the fastest in practice was something like a 59 or something like that, so certainly caught us off guard, but really, I just drove it to its capability, and that’s kind of all I had. I was happy with it. I knew when I ran it, I was pretty happy with the lap, so to have the pole is obviously a huge, huge deal here.”

Chase Elliott was second in Saturday’s qualifying session, but regardless of the results of inspections, he’ll have to drop to the back ahead of the green flag for Sunday’s race. Elliott blew an engine early in the first of two practice sessions Saturday.

Playoff drivers made up the top-three in qualifying, with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in third.

“It was a good effort,” Truex said. “We had a little bit of a weird day practicing. It’s always difficult to practice here. A green track this morning pretty much and, then, cold temperatures; it heats up throughout the day. We pretty much threw out the first practice; we only get one, really, and we were off a bit. We tried some new stuff here from what we’ve been doing the last few times and had to kind of go back to home base for awhile in qualifying. Luckily, we hit it pretty close. The guys did a good job, there, and we got a good couple laps in. Happy about it, and hopefully, we can stay somewhere near the front, there.”

Five playoff drivers were in the top-10 in qualifying with Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and reigning champion Joey Logano in sixth and 10th, respectively.

Hamlin held the provisional pole through much of qualifying after going out 13th among the 38 drivers who made qualifying attempts. The JGR duo of Hamlin and Truex were one and two for awhile after Truex went out 24th in the qualifying order. Elliott went out 10 cars later to split up the Gibbs teammates.

Also in the top-10 in Saturday’s qualifying session were Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell in fourth and fifth. Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez were seventh through ninth in qualifying.

Playoff drivers Kyle Busch and Kyle Larsson were 13th and 14th. Kevin Harvick was the slowest of the eight remaining playoff drivers in 22nd.

Below, is the provisional starting grid for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

