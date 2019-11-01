NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin plans offseason surgery

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 26: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin plans to have shoulder surgery during the upcoming offseason, according to a tweet from Jenna Fryer, motorsports writer for the Associated Press. He expects to recover from the surgery in time for 2020 season-opening activity at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“Denny Hamlin tells me he will have offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder,” Fryer (@JennaFryer) tweeted. “Recovery time is 10 weeks, so he would be ready for Daytona. But he did decline consideration for a #Rolex24 seat because of the recovery.”

Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, is among the eight drivers remaining in the 2019 playoffs after 33 of the 36 points-paying races, along with JGR teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. He heads into Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth second in the standings, sandwiched between Truex and Busch. Four drivers will advance to the one-race championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this month. Hamlin has five wins, so far, this season, trailing only seven-time winner Truex.

Hamlin also spent part the 2015-2016 NASCAR offseason in recovery, as he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. He tore his left ACL in 2010 and underwent surgery for that injury during an in-season off-weekend, managing to not miss a race. The 2015 injury came during the season, but he put off surgery until the offseason. Both ACL injuries occurred while playing basketball.

