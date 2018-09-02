NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin will attempt to defend his Bojangles’ Southern 500 win at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday from the pole after he turned in a 28.332-second/173.571 mph lap in the third and final round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday. It’s his third pole of the season but his first at Darlington in 13 races there.

“The number one pit stall is, obviously, very important here,” Hamlin said. “I’m excited about that. Really, the team has done a great job with the car all weekend, so pretty optimistic and you know, hopeful, that we have a good smooth race on Sunday and continue to build some momentum here over the next few weeks.”

Kyle Larson qualified second to share the front row with Hamlin. Larson started the three-round qualifying session on top with a first-round leading 27.908-second/176.208 mph lap. That laps was the fastest, overall, of the qualifying session and was the only 176+ mph lap in qualifying. He and William Byron were the only two drivers to post sub-28-second laps in qualifying on Saturday. Byron’s fast lap also came in the opening round.

“Disappointed that we didn’t get the pole, but it’s good to qualify good here,” Larson said. “It’s a tough race tomorrow. If we can keep our track position and keep it out of the wall, we should have a good shot.”

Hendrick Motorsports’ efforts in qualifying looked promising to start the session, as all four of the organization’s drivers posted top-five laps in round one, led by Byron. Three HMS drivers — Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott advanced to the final round, or round of 12, but Jimmie Johnson’s qualifying efforts ended in the second round in 20th position.

Bowman led the way in round two with a 28.161-second/174.624 mph lap. Bowman was tops among his teammates in the final qualifying results, qualifying fourth to share the second row with third-place qualifier Martin Truex Jr.

You know; this place is hard on tires, so you try not to abuse them too much,” Truex said. “We were able to put together a solid lap in those first two rounds – enough to move us on, and then, it was really all about just trying to get all I could. We weren’t the fastest car by any means, but we were the most consistent, and that’s what got us a good starting spot. Guys did a good job, and it’s a good place to start for here, and we’ll go get them tomorrow night.”

Byron and Elliott qualified 10th and 11th.

While Larson fared well in Saturday’s qualifying session, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jamie McMurray didn’t. After two engine changes prior to qualifying, one of them coming Saturday morning, McMurray used the first round of qualifying as a makeshift practice session, running 12 laps. He qualified 31st.

Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five in qualifying. Other drivers in the top-10 included Ryan Newman in sixth, Erik Jones seventh, Joey Logano eighth and Kurt Busch in ninth.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: