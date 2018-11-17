NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on pole for season-finale

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 31.059-second/173.863 mph lap in the third and final round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday to claim the pole starting spot for the final race of the 2018 season — Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400.

“It’s big for us to get this race team up front here,” Hamlin said. “We definitely want to end on a high note and try to win; 2013 we were in the same predicament where we hadn’t won a race until the final race and we got it done, so hopefully, it’s our time to do it. We’re going to keep digging. Hats off to this team. We were hanging around that seventh to tenth the first couple of rounds and they just – (Mike) “Wheels” (Wheeler, crew chief) made the right adjustments.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in qualifying. Kyle Busch will start alongside teammate Hamlin on the front row Sunday as the highest-qualifying championship contender.

“Not too bad, wish we had a little bit more there obviously to get the number one pit box,” Busch said. “Two years in a row, Denny has been able to figure that last run out. Just see what happens tomorrow.”

All four title contenders advanced to the third round of qualifying. Reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. will start third for Furniture Row Racing’s final race. Joey Logano qualified fifth and Kevin Harvick 12th.

Joe Gibbs Racing led all three rounds of qualifying Friday. Busch’s 30.920-second/174.644 mph lap in the opening round was the fastest, overall, of the qualifying session. Erik Jones’ 31.028-second/174.036 mph lap was tops in round two.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Brad Keselowski in fourth, Kurt Busch sixth, Jones seventh, Ryan Newman eighth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ninth and Aric Almirola in 10th.

