NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin on provisional pole at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

A 70.260-second/125.534 mph lap around the road course of Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in the second of two rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday evening garnered Denny Hamlin the provisional pole for Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen. Hamlin’s pole won’t become official, and neither will the other starting positions for that matter, until cars undergo post-qualifying/pre-race inspections when the garage area opens Sunday morning. If Hamlin’s pole run stands, it’ll mark his first-career Cup Series pole at a road course and his first pole of 2018.

“It was a great run for our team,” Hamlin said. “We kept getting better every run, and really, I think it helped us that we qualified the same day we practiced. It gave us an opportunity to get in rhythm. On these road courses, we’ve been really fast. We just have not qualified well, and that’s really put us at a disadvantage early. Now that we’re upfront, we can play our strategy like the way it’s supposed to be played and, hopefully, have a great day tomorrow.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the provisional front row Saturday, with Hamlin’s teammate Kyle Busch qualifying second.

“I was surprised,” Busch said. “I messed up just a little bit in turn one and gave it away by a 0.1, and that’s what he beat us by. It would have been close other than that. Our M&Ms Flavor Vote Winner with the mint flavor is really good — not only the chocolate and flavor, but our car. Good race trim speed. Good qualifying speed. Just wish I put the whole thing together and not missed turn one and we would have been on the pole. Congratulations to Denny. That was a good, solid lap and a fast one at that. We’ll go in the race now and see what we can do.”

Hamlin’s second-round lap that potentially won him the pole was the fastest, overall, lap of the qualifying session. Chase Elliott was the fastest in the opening round with a 70.489-second/125.126 mph lap of record. Elliott, then, was third in the second round for a provisional row-two starting spot.

Chevrolet-driving Elliott was the only non-Toyota driver to claim a provisional spot in the first two rows of the starting grid, as reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. was fourth. Elliott also was the only non-Toyota driver in the top-four of the opening round of qualifying, as he was closely trailed by the Toyota trio of Busch, Erik Jones and Truex.

Another Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson qualified in the provisional fifth position, with Joey Logano being the highest-qualifying Ford driver in sixth after being fifth in the opening round.

Below is the provisional starting grid for Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen:

Row 1 — Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Row 2 — Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 3 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford)

Row 4 — Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota), Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 6 — Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford), Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford)

Row 7 — Jamie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford)

Row 8 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 9 — William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 10 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Ford)

Row 12 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 14 — David Ragan (No. 38 Ford), Matt Kenseth (No. 6 Ford)

Row 15 — Parker Kligrman (No. 96 Toyota), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 16 — Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Chevrolet), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 17 — Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet), Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Josh Bilicki (No. 51 Ford), Spencer Gallagher (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 19 — Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet)

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).