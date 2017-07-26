NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown slated for 2018 return

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a two-year hiatus, the yearly Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown charity late model race hosted by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin is expected to resume in 2018, scheduled for April 19 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va.

The Showdown was held yearly from 2008 through 2015 at Virginia short tracks including Southside Speedway, Richmond International Raceway and South Boston Speedway. There was a race planned for 2016 at Langley, but it was cancelled when the track shut down that season.

“We’re very excited to work with the Hamlin Foundation and host their event in Hampton, Va.” Langley Speedway owner Bill Mullis said, according to a Daily Press report. “We felt we let them down when we didn’t hold it in 2016 and ’17, and it’s a real honor to host this tremendously popular event. It’s going to be a great experience for everybody at the speedway, including myself. It’s a must-see event in late model stock car racing, and obviously, there will be a lot of local drivers running.”

The event pits top stars in NASCAR against local late model racers. Hamlin and former Cup Series driver Tony Stewart have each won the race once. The race’s top winner has been Kyle Busch, a three-time Showdown winner. Late model drivers have been successful in the event, though, including a win by C.E. Falk.

According to the Daily Press report, In its previous eight runnings, the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown raised between $30,000-$100,000 each year for the Denny Hamlin Foundation to assist children’s charities.

